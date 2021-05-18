Home / India News / India's future needs Modi 'system' shaken out of sleep, says Rahul Gandhi
India's future needs Modi 'system' shaken out of sleep, says Rahul Gandhi

MAY 18, 2021
The former Congress chief and his party have been criticising the government's vaccination policy describing it discriminatory.(AFP)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said the country would not have been in such a painful situation due to the coronavirus pandemic today had the government ensured easy access to vaccines.

He also said that a coronavirus vaccine-treatment protocol should already have been in place for children in the country.

"The country would not have been in such a painful situation today, if access to vaccines (against coronavirus) was as easy as arresting people under the Modi ‘system’ for raising questions. Stop Corona, not questions raised by the public," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

His tweet came in the backdrop of arrest of over a dozen of people after posters were put up in Delhi questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the export of coronavirus vaccines.

In another tweet, he added, "In the time to come, children will need protection from Corona. Paediatric services and vaccine-treatment protocol should already be in place," Gandhi wrote on Twitter.

"India's future needs for the present Modi 'system' to be shaken out of sleep," he said.

The former Congress chief and his party have been criticising the government's vaccination policy describing it discriminatory.

Gandhi has been demanding a vaccination protocol be put in place for protecting all Indians from Covid-19.

rahul gandhi covid-19 covid-19 in india
