'India's most heinous, never forget': PM Modi about 26/11 Mumbai attacks on Mann ki Baat show

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while referring to the Mumbai terror attacks on his monthly Mann ki Baat radio show on Sunday, said India can never forget this day when it faced “its most heinous terror attack”.

On November 26, 2008, 10 Pakistani terrorists arrived by the sea route and opened indiscriminate firing, killing 166 people, including 18 security personnel, and injuring several others, besides damaging property worth crores of rupees.

The then Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) chief Hemant Karkare, Army Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, Mumbai's additional police commissioner Ashok Kamte and senior police inspector Vijay Salaskar were among those killed in the attacks.

The attacks began on November 26, 2008 and lasted until November 29. The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the Oberoi Trident, the Taj Mahal Palace and Tower, Leopold Cafe, Cama Hospital, the Nariman House Jewish community centre were some of the places targeted by the terrorists.

Nine terrorists were later killed by the security forces.

Ajmal Kasab was the only terrorist who was captured alive. He was hanged four years later on November 21, 2012.

