India's Omicron tally crosses 1,400-mark, 5 states have more than 100 cases

India’s Omicron tally has crossed the 1,400-mark (1,431 to be exact), the Union health ministry showed in its update on Saturday morning. Maharashtra is leading the tally with 454 cases, the health ministry’s update showed.

National capital Delhi is at number 2 in the list of 23 states and union territories (UTs) with 351 cases, followed by Tamil Nadu (118), Gujarat (115) and Kerala (109).

The spread of Omicron has led to subdued New Year celebrations this year. Metro cities are its primary targets, which is why the police imposed strict restrictions in Delhi, Mumbai and other metro cities.

Omicron has led to a surge in the number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases across the world and in India. On Friday, the last day of 2021, Delhi recorded 1,796 new cases of Covid-19 whereas Maharashtra saw its tally jump by a staggering 8,067.

Maharashtra’s disaster management minister Vijay Wadettiwar said on Friday that the stage of imposing a fresh lockdown in the state is approaching, but chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will take a final call on it.

The Maharashtra government has already imposed fresh restrictions in the wake of Omicron’s spread, capping the number of people to be allowed at weddings and other gatherings.

The state’s additional chief secretary (health) Dr Pradeep Vyas said on Friday that the state may report a total of two lakh active Covid-19 cases by the third week of January.

The Mumbai Police on Friday prohibited people from visiting beaches, open grounds, sea faces, promenades, gardens, parks or similar public places from 5pm to 5am till January 15 in view of rising cases of Covid-19 and its Omicron variant.

More than 2,800 flights were cancelled and nearly 12,000 more were delayed around the world on Thursday as the Omicron variant of the coronavirus caused staff shortages at airlines, the tracking website FlightAware showed.

