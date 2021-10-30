India’s stealth warship launched in Russia

The Indian’s Navy’s latest frigate was on Thursday launched at Russia’s Yantar Shipyard in Kaliningrad, as Russia prepares to deliver two new warships to India in 2023, adding significant capability to the navy for projecting power in the Indian Ocean Region where the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) is seeking to enhance its presence, officials familiar with the developments said on Friday.

The launching of a warship marks a significant milestone in its construction and refers to the ship entering water for the first time.

The warship, named Tushil, is part of an over $2.5-billion deal with Russia for four more Krivak/Talwar class stealth frigates for the Indian Navy, two of which are being constructed at the Yantar Shipyard and the remaining two will be built at the Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) with technology transfer from Russia, which is India’s top arms supplier, said one of the officials cited above.

Tushil is expected to be commissioned into the Indian Navy in mid-2023 followed by its sister ship in 2023-end, said a second official.

The construction of these ships is based on the Indian Navy’s specific requirements to meet the entire spectrum of naval warfare in air, surface and sub-surface domains. “The ships with a potent combination of state-of-art Indian and Russian weapons and sensors are equipped to operate in littoral (near the shores) and blue waters, both as a single unit and as consort in a naval task force,” the Indian Navy said in a statement.

The warships feature stealth technology and have low radar and underwater noise signatures, besides being equipped with Indian-supplied equipment such as surface-to-surface missiles, sonar system, surface surveillance radar, communication suite and anti-submarine warfare systems along with Russian surface-to-air missiles and gun mounts, the navy added.

The navy currently operates six stealth frigates — three Talwar class and three Teg class — bought from Russia and inducted between 2003 and 2013.

The new Grigorovich-class ‘Project 1135.6’ frigates will be powered by gas turbine engines supplied by Ukrainian firm Ukroboronprom’s Gas Turbine Research & Production Complex Zorya-Mashproekt.

“The four new frigates will be armed with cutting-edge technologies, weapons and sensors that will pack a significant punch,” said former GSL chairman Rear Admiral Shekhar Mital (retd), who is now a member of the Public Enterprises Selection Board that advises the Centre on top appointments to public sector enterprises.

Russia’s state-run arms exporter Rosoboronexport and GSL signed a $500-million contract in New Delhi in November 2018 to build the two frigates in India, weeks after the two countries inked a nearly $1 billion deal to import two warships from Russia.

The warships being built in India will eventually cost a lot more than $500 million, which is only the upfront value of the deal, as previously reported by Hindustan Times. The $500 million is for the foreign content in the vessels including material, design and specialist assistance, and the frigates will cost more factoring in the indigenous content. GSL is expected to deliver the two frigates by 2027.

The frigate deal was signed the same year as the ₹39,000-crore deal with Russia for the supply of S-400 Triumf air defence missile systems to India. The Indian Air Force is likely to induct the first unit of the S-400 systems by the year-end. India is buying five S-400 missile systems capable of destroying a variety of aerial threats, including enemy fighter jets and missiles, at a range of 400km.

India’s top three arms suppliers during 2016-20 were Russia (accounting for 49% of India’s imports), France (18%) and Israel (13%), according to a report released by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (Sipri) in March 2021.