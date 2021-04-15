Home / India News / India’s vaccine status: Making doses count
India’s vaccine status: Making doses count

India had administered over 114 million coronavirus vaccine doses across the country by Wednesday evening, the fourth day of the Tika Utsav
A medic prepares to administer a dose of Covid-19 vaccine at EDMC Vishwkarma Park Dispensary in New Delhi on Wednesday, April 14. (PTI)

India had administered over 114 million coronavirus vaccine doses across the country by Wednesday evening, the fourth day of the Tika Utsav. More than 3.1 million doses were administered till 8pm on the day, as per the Union health ministry data.

Interacting with governors and lieutenant governors over the pandemic on Wednesday, PM Narendra Modi also assured of adequate availability of vaccines. Last week, several states had claimed vaccine shortage, alleging the Centre was biased against non-BJP ruled states. To be sure, individual centres may run out of stock on account of how the states manage their replenishment.

As per HT dashboard, a total of 127,673,790 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been received by states and UTs by Wednesday morning. Of these, 113,900,814 doses have already been administered (this figure includes wastage of doses), while another 13,772,976 remain with states and UTs as on Wednesday morning, according to government data accessed by HT. Another 13,760,850 doses, meanwhile, are in the pipeline.

Maharashtra, the worst-hit state,received 12,962,470 doses and it consumed 11,164,812 of those [including wastage], leaving it with 1,797,658 in stock.

The national Capital of Delhi got 2,970,710 doses and used up 2,468,658 doses.

Chhattisgarh, which has been reporting the second-highest active caseload in the country, got 4,916,550 vaccine doses and reported consumption of 4,718,591 doses.

Uttar Pradesh received 11,796,780 doses, it consumed 10,261,718 of them, and has 2,211,000 in the pipeline.

Karnataka was sent 7,057,900 doses, it used up 6,662,337, and there are another 1,577,560 doses in the pipeline.

