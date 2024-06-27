New Delhi, The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor will prove to be one of the "biggest game-changers" of the 21st century, President Droupadi Murmu said in Parliament on Thursday. India's vision gave shape to IMEC: President Murmu

Murmu also said that the global order is taking a "new shape" and that the government's efforts are resulting in "Bharat" giving a new confidence to the world as a "Vishwa-Bandhu" .

In her address to a joint sitting of Parliament, she said India today is the first responder in any crisis and has become a strong voice of the Global South in view of its human-centric approach.

Outlining priorities of the Modi government in the foreign policy domain, the president said India is giving great emphasis on connectivity.

"Be it East Asia or the Middle-East and Europe, my government is giving great emphasis on connectivity. It is India's vision that has given shape to the India Middle East Europe Economic Corridor," she said.

"This corridor will prove to be one of the biggest game-changers of the 21st century," Murmu added.

Billed as a path-breaking initiative, the IMEC envisages a vast road, railroad and shipping networks among Saudi Arabia, India, the United States and Europe with an aim to ensure integration among Asia, Middle East and West.

The IMEC initiative was firmed up on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Delhi in September last year.

An agreement was signed by India, Saudi Arabia, the European Union, the United Arab Emirates , the US and some other G20 partners for the corridor.

The president also delved into various aspects of India's foreign policy priorities.

"The global order is taking a new shape in this third decade of 21st century. Due to the efforts of my Government, Bharat is giving a new confidence to the world as a Vishwa-Bandhu," she said.

Murmu said India has been at the forefront in safeguarding humanity be it the Corona crisis or an earthquake or a war, adding the way the world now views the country was evident during the G-7 summit held in Italy this month.

"India also brought the world together on various issues during her G-20 presidency. It was during India's presidency that the African Union was made a permanent member of the G-20," she said.

The president observed that the move strengthened the confidence of Africa and the entire Global South.

"Following the Neighbourhood First Policy, India has strengthened its relations with neighbouring countries," she said.

"The participation of the leaders of seven neighbouring countries in the swearing-in ceremony of the Union Council of Ministers on June 9 reflects this priority of my government," she said.

"India, in the spirit of Sabka Saath-Sabka Vikas, is also increasing cooperation with the countries of the Indo-Pacific region," she noted.

The president also touched upon the recent Lok Sabha polls.

"The whole world is talking about the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The world is witnessing that the people of India have elected a stable government with clear majority, consecutively for the third term," she said.

"This has happened after six decades," Murmu added.

