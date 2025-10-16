India’s wildlife corridors should be undisturbed: Vivek Menon, new IUCN panel chair

Indian wildlife conservationist Vivek Menon was elected as the new Chair of the IUCN Species Survival Commission (SSC) on Wednesday. He is the first Asian to lead the Commission in its 75-year history. A wildlife conservationist and environmental commentator with a passion for elephants, Vivek Menon said maintaining ecological integrity of landscapes, saving endemic and keystone species will be critical globally. Excerpts: Indian conservationist Vivek Menon became the first Asian Chair of IUCN Species Survival Commission. (HT sourced photo)

What does the latest IUCN update show for species in India? Could you please share some examples?

Vivek Menon: India harbors about 7–8% of the world’s recorded species, including over 45,000 plant and 91,000 animal species. The status of these species depends on habitat quality and human pressures. At the national level, population trends are well-documented for species like tiger, leopard, elephant, and one-horned rhinoceros, while bird populations are tracked through citizen science. Although some species are stable, many have fragmented and declining populations. Over 70 species are listed as Critically Endangered, including Namdapha Flying Squirrel, Andaman and Nicobar Shrews, and Chinese Pangolin. Eighteen bird species—such as the White- winged Duck, Great Indian Bustard, and Bengal Florican—also face extreme risk. Despite this, species-specific conservation has helped improve the status of several threatened species.

India has been increasing the number of protected areas and tiger sanctuaries but there is immense pressure on wildlife corridors and habitats. How do you think that needs to be addressed?

Vivek Menon: Corridors are results of habitat fragmentation. Thus, it is essential to ensure that habitats are not further fragmented. The existing corridors that connect habitats and wildlife populations must remain undisturbed and safeguarded against further fragmentation and anthropogenic stressors. These corridors should be regularly monitored to ensure the safety of the animals using them and to detect any disturbances promptly. It is important for timely mitigation of emerging threats.

Globally which species will need utmost attention to bring them back from the brink of extinction?

Vivek Menon: For maintaining ecological integrity, species diversity is crucial. However, special focus must be given to species that are threatened as per the IUCN Red List criteria and those that are endemic to specific regions or sites. Ensuring viable populations of keystone species is equally important, as they play a vital role in maintaining the functional balance of ecosystems.

Why are bird numbers declining so rapidly? Is it climate change or other factors?

Vivek Menon: According to the State of India’s Birds (2023) report, bird populations in India show mixed trends. While generalist species like the Rock Pigeon, Ashy Prinia, Asian Koel, and Indian Peafowl are thriving, nearly 60% of species show long-term declines, and 40% are currently declining. Habitat specialists - especially those in wetlands, grasslands, and forests—along with carnivorous, insectivorous, and granivorous birds are most affected. Thus, bird decline is a result of multiple factors.