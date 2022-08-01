India's ‘Yuva Shakti’ creating history: PM Modi on gold medals at CWG 2022

India's weekend at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham turned out to be quite triumphant. The country won three gold medals, two silver and 1 bronze, taking its tally to six. Weightlifting champions have been at their best performances.

Achinta Sheuli won the country's third gold on Sunday night, with total lift of 313kg. He has set new records in snatch and total lifts.

“Delighted that the talented Achinta Sheuli has won a Gold Medal at the Commonwealth Games. He is known for his calm nature and tenacity. He has worked very hard for this special achievement. My best wishes to him for his future endeavours,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the young weightlifter on Twitter.

Before that, 19-year-old Jeremy Lalrinnunga clinched India's second gold on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated him in a tweet, saying the ‘Yuva Shakti’ of India was creating history. The prime minister said Jeremy brought 'immense pride and glory' to the nation at his very first CWG. “Our Yuva Shakti is creating history! Congratulations to @raltejeremy, who has won a Gold in his very first CWG and has set a phenomenal CWG record as well. At a young age he’s brought immense pride and glory. Best wishes to him for his future endeavours,” PM Modi tweeted.

Jeremy was the first of three Indian athletes to win gold medals at the 2018 Youth Olympics, when he was just 16 years old, with a total lift of 274kg. He entered the weightlifting World Championships the next year, finishing with a ranking of 21 in the men's 67kg event. Jeremy's first, and thus far only senior international title, was the 2021 Commonwealth Championships in Tashkent. He lifted an impressive total of 305kg (141kg and 164kg) to win top honours at the Commonwealth meet.

The other medals from India at CWG 2022 include -- Mirabai Chandi's gold in women's 49kg weightlifting,, Bidyarani Devi's silver in women's 55kg weightlifting, and Gururaja Poojary's bronze in men's 61kg weightlifting. The 19-year-old lifted 136kg in his first snatch effort and bettered it by successfully attempting 140kgs in his next try. He then coupled it with a bonkers lift of 160kg in the Clean & Jerk category to finish with 300kg – which is a CWG record.

