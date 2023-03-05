India-Uzbekistan joint military exercise DUSTLIK concludes in Pithoragarh

India-Uzbekistan 15-day joint military exercise DUSTLIK concluded in Uttarkhand’s Pithoragarh on Sunday after exhibiting their combat power and dominance while understanding nuances of fighting multi-domain operations in the sub-conventional scenarios, officials said.

This was the fourth edition of the biennial India-Uzbekistan joint military exercise DUSTLIK, meaning friendship in Uzbek.

Lt Col Manish Shrivastava, public relations officer, Defence, Dehradun, said the exercise provided an opportunity for both the armed forces to train in sub-conventional operations in a joint environment under the United Nations Charter. “Both nations share a common goal to exterminate terrorism and bring peace to the world. Exercise between India and Uzbekistan is a platform where the two armies joined hands to share and learn tactics, techniques & procedures. This 15 days exercise was primarily aimed at exchanging operational knowledge while enhancing interoperability between the armies of the two nations,” he said.

Commanding Officer of 14 Garhwal Rifles, Col Anuj Tyagi said, “Both the troop contingents were put on combat conditioning and tactical training which included firing drills and ‘battle hardening’ work sessions. The Indian contingent got acquainted with the operational procedures and drills of Uzbekistan Contingent and vice versa. To understand each other’s country, its geography, history, people-to-people ties and relationships in trade, economics, defence and other sectors, a country presentation was also conducted.”

“During validation exercise both the nations carried out a joint operation to eliminate rebel group by destroying a terrorist training camp. During the entire duration of the exercise, the Indian and Uzbekistan Armed forces displayed the highest standards of professional conduct, tactical acumen and military discipline which was highly appreciated and commended by all the dignitaries. The exercise culminated with a grand closing ceremony wherein both nations exchanged their cultural highlights to understand each other’s values and traditions,” he added.

Col Ismail, head of the delegation of the Uzbekistan Army, expressed his gratitude towards India for conducting Exercise Dustlik 2023 in the most professional manner. He said the Uzbekistan Army has immensely benefitted from this training exercise as well as from the vast experience of the Indian Army soldiers. Contingent Commander of Uzbekistan Army, Lt Col Sherzod Gafuroh stated that the camaraderie, bonhomie and friendship developed during this exercise will be taken to new heights in times to come.

