IndiGo flight to Hyderabad makes emergency landing in Bhubaneswar
IndiGo flight to Hyderabad makes emergency landing in Bhubaneswar

A passenger onboard IndiGo flight 6E 946 from Kolkata to Hyderabad today suffered cardiac problems. As a result, the flight had to make an emergency landing at Bhubaneswar.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sharmita Kar, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 09:26 PM IST
An IndiGo Airlines Airbus A320-200 aircraft moves on the runway after landing at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel international airport in India.(File photo)

An IndiGo flight from Kolkata to Hyderabad (6E 946) was diverted for an emergency landing at Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, after a man complained of having breathing difficulties. The Hyderabad-bound flight landed in Bhubaneswar at around 6 PM on Thursday, airport officials said. 

The 59-year-old patient, identified as Jayabrata Ghosh, was travelling along with three family members, officials told news agency PTI. He was attended by a doctor onboard who detected cardiac issued and suggested that the patient be immediately admitted to the nearest hospital for further medical assistance.

On landing, Ghosh was rushed to a hospital in critical condition by an ambulance of the Airports Authority of India, accompanied by IndiGo staffers. Once he man and his family members were deboarded, the flight took off for Hyderabad with the remaining passengers.

In a similar incident on September 6, a Delhi-bound IndiGo flight made an emergency landing in Guwahati after it suffered a bird attack in its engine.

The aircraft suffered damages in one of its engine blades in air, forcing the pilots to return to the original airport immediately. All passengers and crew onboard were safe.

indigo airlines emergency landing
