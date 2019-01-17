Indigo, GoAir banned from flying Airbus A320neo aircraft to Port Blair

The ministry of civil aviation has banned Indigo and GoAir from flying Airbus A320neo aircraft having Pratt and Whiney engines to Andaman and Nicobar islands’ capital Port Blair.

The aircraft had suffered a technical glitch in the P&W engine earlier.

The decision came following a meeting of the ministry held under the chairmanship of minister of state of civil aviation Jayant Sinha on January 8 which reviewed the matter.

A statement by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said Interglobe Aviation, which runs Indigo, and Go Air have been directed to identify and fix the glitches.

The statement also said that the two airlines were restricted from flying A320 Neo aircraft to Port Blair.

It required the two airlines to inspect and carry out awareness creation procedures in case of smoke or odour issues in the cabin or cockpit besides logging of issues for further investigation.

First Published: Jan 17, 2019 22:48 IST