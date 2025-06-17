IndiGo flight makes emergency landing after bomb threat: Report

An IndiGo flight en route from Kochi to Delhi made an emergency landing in Nagpur on Tuesday morning following a bomb threat, news agency PTI reported. The IndiGo plane made an emergency landing in Nagpur.(Reuters)

According to a statement by CIAL, the threat was received via its official email ID concerning the IndiGo flight, which had arrived from Muscat and departed for Delhi at 9.31 am carrying 157 passengers and six crew members.

Following the receipt of the threat, a Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) was convened, and the threat was deemed "specific," CIAL said.

"The information was promptly communicated to relevant authorities, following which the flight made an emergency landing at Nagpur airport and is currently undergoing inspection," the statement added.

CIAL further confirmed that after the completion of the necessary security checks, the aircraft would proceed to its destination in Delhi.