Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

IndiGo flight makes emergency landing after bomb threat: Report

ByHT News Desk
Jun 17, 2025 12:56 PM IST

An IndiGo flight en route from Kochi to Delhi made an emergency landing in Nagpur on Tuesday morning following a bomb threat, sources confirmed.

An IndiGo flight en route from Kochi to Delhi made an emergency landing in Nagpur on Tuesday morning following a bomb threat, news agency PTI reported.

The IndiGo plane made an emergency landing in Nagpur.(Reuters)
The IndiGo plane made an emergency landing in Nagpur.(Reuters)

According to a statement by CIAL, the threat was received via its official email ID concerning the IndiGo flight, which had arrived from Muscat and departed for Delhi at 9.31 am carrying 157 passengers and six crew members.

Following the receipt of the threat, a Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) was convened, and the threat was deemed "specific," CIAL said.

"The information was promptly communicated to relevant authorities, following which the flight made an emergency landing at Nagpur airport and is currently undergoing inspection," the statement added.

CIAL further confirmed that after the completion of the necessary security checks, the aircraft would proceed to its destination in Delhi.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / IndiGo flight makes emergency landing after bomb threat: Report
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 17, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On