IndiGo pilot dies at Nagpur airport moments before flight take-off

IndiGo pilot dies at Nagpur airport moments before flight take-off

BySnehashish Roy
Aug 17, 2023 04:37 PM IST

The pilot was about to operate a flight from Nagpur to Pune.

Moments before taking off, an IndiGo pilot on Thursday collapsed and died at the boarding gate of Nagpur airport. He was about to fly a plane to Pune.

“We are saddened at the passing of one of our pilots in Nagpur earlier today. He took unwell at Nagpur airport and was rushed to the hospital where he unfortunately passed away. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones,” the airline said in a statement.

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the pilot had operated two flights on Wednesday in the Trivandrum-Pune-Nagpur sectors between 3 am and 7 am.

This comes a day after a senior pilot of Qatar Airways died while flying a Delhi-bound flight from Doha. The flight was diverted to Dubai after the pilot fell ill mid air. He had earlier operated SpiceJet's inaugural flight back in 2003.

