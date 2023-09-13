Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India News / IndiGo pilots to use gadgets measuring their fatigue levels

IndiGo pilots to use gadgets measuring their fatigue levels

PTI |
Sep 13, 2023 09:23 PM IST

IndiGo has partnered with the Thales Group as an early adopter of their fatigue analysis tool

The country's largest airline IndiGo will introduce a tool to detect fatigue among pilots using real time data and predictive analytics, amid rising concerns about fatigue issues among the cockpit crew.

The issue of fatigue among pilots is in focus following the death of an IndiGo pilot recently.(HT_PRINT)

IndiGo has partnered with the Thales Group as an early adopter of their fatigue analysis tool, whereby the airline will conduct a proof-of-concept trial for its technology-driven interface to assess pilot alertness levels over the next few months.

"This initiative is to develop a fatigue detection model that offers detailed insights into demographic data, including routes, pairings, crew profiles, and more, going beyond traditional scheduling-focused bio-mathematical models.

"The programme will use real-time data, historical information, and predictive analytics, with all data collected being de-identified," the carrier said in a statement on Wednesday.

The issue of fatigue among pilots is in focus following the death of an IndiGo pilot recently. The pilot collapsed and died at the boarding gate at Nagpur airport last week as he was preparing to operate a flight from that city to Pune.

"We remain committed to our pilots' well-being, ensuring their health and mental well-being, ultimately enhancing passenger safety," the airline said in the statement on Wednesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India News and G20 Summit Live news along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
Topics
indigo pilot
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP