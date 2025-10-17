IndiGo to purchase 30 additional wide-body A350-900 aircraft

IndiGo on Friday announced signing a contract with Airbus to buy an additional 30 A350-900 aircraft, doubling the order of its wide-body planes to 60. With the fresh order, the domestic carrier is set to enter the league of wide-body aircraft. IndiGo confirms order for buying 30 additional wide-body A350-900 planes from Airbus.

The country's largest airline, which has been expanding its international network, has now the purchase rights for another 40 A350 family aircraft.

"IndiGo, India’s preferred airline, signed a contract with Airbus today confirming the conversion of 30 out of its 70 purchase rights of Airbus A350-900 aircraft into firm orders. With this, IndiGo doubles its wide-body order from 30 to 60 Airbus A350-900 aircraft," the airline said in a statement.

The move is in line with the airline's efforts to capture more international traffic from Gulf carriers such as Emirates as it expands long-haul service.

IndiGo and Airbus had already signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the additional 30 aircraft in June 2025.

The airline firm had placed an initial order of 30 Airbus A350-900 aircraft in April 2024. It aims to double its total capacity by the end of 2030 and expand its international network.

"The airline had also retained purchase rights for an additional 70 Airbus A350 Family aircraft for future requirements of which 30 are being exercised now. After converting 30 of those purchase rights into firm orders now, IndiGo is left with purchase rights for 40 more wide-body aircraft," the statement added.

The A350-900 plane will be powered by Rolls-Royce’s Trent XWB engine, which is known for its fuel efficiency and reliability, the company said.

The combination of the mission capability of these aircraft and the performance of the Trent XWB engines will enable IndiGo with enhanced operational flexibility and strategic optionality, it further said.

IndiGo, which has a 60% share in the country's domestic aviation market, has a fleet of more than 400 planes. It has also placed orders for over 900 aircraft, including A320NEO, A321NEO, and A321XLR.