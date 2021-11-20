Swachh Survekshan 2021: Indore is India's cleanest city for 5th time in a row; Surat and Vijaywada bags 2nd, 3rd spot

Indore has once again bagged the award for being India’s cleanest city as President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday announced the ‘Swachh Survekshan 2021’ awards. This is the fifth time in a row the city in Madhya Pradesh has won the award in the sixth edition of the event.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Surat in Gujarat, which grabbed the second spot in the cleanest cities’ list last year, has retained its position this year as well. Meanwhile, Vijaywada in Andhra Pradesh has bagged the third position as the list. In 2020, Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra was adjudged as the third cleanest city in India.

Chhattisgarh has been awarded cleanest state in the annual cleanliness survey while Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh has won the cleanest Ganga town in the Swachh Survekshan 2021’ awards.

Taking to Twitter, Union housing and urban affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri congratulated Indore and its “people, political leadership and municipal corporation,” among others.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also congratulated the people of Indore "for doing wonders” and achieving the feat of India's cleanest for the fifth time successively by posting messages on Twitter as well as Koo. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya also took to the micro-blogging sites to congratulate the “Indoris and the cleaning workers” of the city.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As many as 342 cities were conferred with some star rating in this year's annual cleanliness survey, with a total of 4,320 cities taking part in it. The Union ministry of housing and urban affairs (MOHUA) that conducted the ‘Swachh Survekshan 2021’ awards said in a statement earlier that the sixth edition of the event has become the “world's largest urban cleanliness survey.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON