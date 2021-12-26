Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Indore: Shivraj Singh Chouhan lays foundation stone of metro works

"The construction of the metro will also provide employment to a large number of people," says CM Shivraj Chouhan as he lays foundation to build 16 metro stations in MP.
Chouhan said the government has decided to take the metro train or light metro from Indore to Sanwer and via Sanwer to Ujjain.
Published on Dec 26, 2021 03:16 PM IST
ANI | , Indore

After being India's cleanest city and a smart city, Indore will soon become a metro city too, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Saturday.

He laid the foundation stone of metro works including 16 metro stations in Madhya Pradesh.

"Clean city Indore and smart city Indore, will soon become a metro city also. Metro will be established in a ring shape starting and ending at the Indore Airport with 16 stations in between, as a part of a 7,500 crore scheme," he said.

"The construction of the metro will also provide employment to a large number of people," he added.

Chief Minister accused the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh led by Kamal Nath of delaying the work of the metro train.

"We started the work of metro train in Indore long ago but for a while, we were not in government and Dada (Kamal Nath) was the Chief Minister. He stopped the development work. Now we have come back, so the work of metro will also be move fast," he said.

Chouhan said the government has decided to take the metro train or light metro from Indore to Sanwer and via Sanwer to Ujjain.

"I am giving instructions to start the survey for the project. Gradually, we will work to connect cities around Indore with metro," he said. 

