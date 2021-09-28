Indra Nooyi's memoir hits bookstores. Top quotes from her book

Indra Nooyi, the former chairperson and CEO of PepsiCo, is in the news again as her book—‘My Life in Full: Work, Family, and our Future’—published by Hachette India is out. In the memoir, she talks about how she navigated space dominated by men conventionally and her journey on climbing the corporate ladder becoming the global chief executive of PepsiCo in 2006 and only the 11th woman to lead a Fortune 500 company.

Apart from that, she also shares her experience of settling in America negotiating the boardroom and balancing work and family life. She also describes events that shaped her life from childhood to her becoming PepsiCo CEO, a position from which she retired in 2018.

Here are top quotes from Indra Nooyi’s book:

1. “Leave that crown in the garage," Nooyi quotes her mother as saying in the book. When Nooyi got promoted as president of PepsiCo, her mother asked her to go out and get milk, an incident that hit headlines in 2017. However, when Nooyi rebelled, her mother said, ‘Leave that crown in the garage’.

2. Nooyi goes on to talk about the importance of organisational support in working women’s lives. She mentions she was given three months of paid leave by BCG when her father was diagnosed with cancer. “I believe I would have curtailed my career, by quitting BCG to be with my dad and to help my family, had I not received this paid leave... we would have been in real financial trouble and unsettled,” she writes.

3. “I was never sexually assaulted. I did witness and hear about plenty of male behaviour early in my days in the corporate world that offended my sense of decency and my values. I later made it a priority to shut down offensive behaviour as soon as I saw it or it became known,” Nooyi writes. Nooyi says after she became PepsiCo’s president, she instructed the compliance department to address harassment complaints made to their anonymous Speak Up Line immediately. “We were quick to fire confirmed harassers,” she writes.

4. As she penned the book during the Covid-19 pandemic, she stresses the importance of job flexibility and remote work to help people take care of home life obligations. “I believe job flexibility and remote work for everyone who needs it should be entirely routine. This will give families the chance to take care of home life obligations during the workday without feeling loaded with emotional consequences,’’ she writes.