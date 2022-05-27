Infiltration bid foiled, three Lashkar terrorists killed

Three Pakistani terrorists affiliated to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit were gunned down in an encounter with security forces near the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Thursday morning, Kashmir Zone police said.

The encounter started when the terrorists who were trying to infiltrate via the LoC were intercepted by the army and police personnel, said a police spokesperson.

An army porter identified as Ab Lateef Mir who got injured in the encounter later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, said the police.

“Based on a specific input developed by #KupwaraPolice regarding infiltration attempt of #terrorists in village Jumagund, Kupwara, an #encounter has started when the infiltrating terrorists were intercepted by #Army & #Police (sic),” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Police launched an operation after receiving inputs on an infiltration attempt by terrorists in Kupwara.

Inspector general of police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that all three terrorists, affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT, have been killed and their identification is being ascertained. In last 24 hours, forces have killed six terrorists in separate encounters in north Kashmir.

“Incriminating materials, including three AK series rifles, 12 AK magazines, one pistol, two pistol magazines and three mobile phones were recovered from their possession,” Kumar added.The IGP termed the killing of three Pakistani LeT terrorists as a big success.

The encounter comes a day after LeT terrorists shot dead a 35-year-old woman artiste who worked in television shows and music videos, and injured her 10-year-old nephew at their house in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district on Wednesday, police officials said.

Earlier on Tuesday, an off duty police constable was killed and his nine-year-old daughter was injured after terrorists fired at them in Anchar Soura area of Srinagar. Hours after the incident, The Resistance Front (TRF), an outfit affiliated with the LeT, claimed responsibility for the attack. Police said constable Saifullah Qadri and his daughter were walking outside their house around 5 pm when terrorists fired at them. While Qadri died on spot, the girl sustained a bullet injury and was rushed to a hospital, where her condition is stated to be stable.

The tally of foreign terrorist killed has climbed to 26 (14 JeM and 12 LeT) during the current year in the Valley.