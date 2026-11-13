Inflation tops RBI’s 6% ceiling, raises December rate hike prospects

India’s retail inflation rose to a two-year high of 6.09% in October, breaching the Reserve Bank of India’s upper tolerance limit of 6% and strengthening expectations of another rate hike in December. Headline inflation has risen every month since November 2025 and had crossed the RBI’s actual target of 4% in June this year.

Economists at CareEdge Ratings and Barclays India expect the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee to raise the rate by 25 basis points at its December meeting. (Reuters/File)

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The latest reading, driven by both food and non-food prices, was largely in line with expectations. A Bloomberg poll of economists had predicted inflation at 6%.

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India’s benchmark inflation rate, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), rose 6.1% in October, according to data released by the National Statistics Office (NSO). The reading indicates that inflation is becoming broad-based, even as food remains its primary driver.

Also read: India’s food inflation surges to 7.74%, weak monsoon spikes prices amid El Niño risks

Price pressures spread across 11 of 12 major CPI categories

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{{^usCountry}} Monthly inflation increased in 11 of the 12 major categories of the CPI basket. The only exception was personal care, social protection and miscellaneous goods, a category that nevertheless continued to record the highest inflation in the basket. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Monthly inflation increased in 11 of the 12 major categories of the CPI basket. The only exception was personal care, social protection and miscellaneous goods, a category that nevertheless continued to record the highest inflation in the basket. {{/usCountry}}

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Food and beverages, which account for 37% of the CPI basket, recorded inflation of 8.51% in October, up from 7.36% in September. The number was 2.1% in January 2026, the earliest month for which comparable data is available. Disaggregated data for the food and beverages category showed that eight of the nine food categories and six of the seven beverage categories recorded higher inflation than in September. Among food categories, sugar, confectionery and desserts recorded the highest inflation at 13%.

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Core inflation – the non-food, non-fuel component of the CPI basket, which is considered less susceptible to seasonal fluctuations – stood at 4.6%, according to data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE).

Monthly CPI based inflation rate.

RBI projects headline inflation at 5.2% for FY27

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The RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) noted the rising trend in core inflation in its October resolution and projected it at 4.4% for the full financial year. The MPC’s latest projection for headline CPI inflation is 5.2% for the fiscal year, with quarterly projections of 6% and 5.7% for the quarters ending December 2026 and March 2027, respectively.

Transport inflation, which includes the fuel sub-category, has also risen consistently, reaching 5.8% in October. This was despite fuel inflation remaining unchanged at 7.6% since June, as the government has not revised petrol and diesel prices during this period.

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While the latest inflation numbers are in line with analyst and RBI expectations, economists believe a rate hike in December is likely.

Also read: India’s retail inflation rose to 4.8% in August, oil fuels rate hike bets

CareEdge economist flags broadening price pressures

“CPI inflation is projected to peak in Q3 FY27 and average around 5.0% for the full year. On the monetary policy front, given rising inflation expectations, and broadening price pressures there is a likelihood of a 25-bps rate hike at the December policy meeting”, Rajani Sinha, chief economist at CareEdge Ratings said in a note.

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“We believe inflation has mostly peaked and while upcoming CPI prints may soften, they will continue to stay elevated, paving the way for measured hikes by the MPC. We expect the hiking cycle to be rather shallow: We expect a 25bp rate hike by the MPC in its December meeting, followed by a terminal 25bp hike in February 2027, taking the repo rate to 6.00%”, Barclays India chief economist Aastha Gudwani said in a research note.