Infosys Public Services CEO ‘unreachable’ as hundreds go missing after Nepal floods

Infosys Public Services' chief Lax Gopisetty could not be reached after the flash floods in Nepal on August 26, which has rendered hundreds of people missing.

Infosys said Gopisetty was visiting the region in a personal capacity, while highlighting that his safety and well-being was a priority. (infosyspublicservices.com)

Infosys in a statement on Friday said the chief executive officer of its subsidiary had been in Nepal at the time of the disaster and was unreachable, PTI news agency reported. Infosys Public Services, a subsidiary of IT services major Infosys, is mainly focused on the public sector in the US and Canada.

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The IT firm said Gopisetty was visiting the region in a personal capacity, while highlighting that his safety and well-being was a priority.

Deep Dive What are the latest updates on Lax Gopisetty's situation after the Nepal floods? Lax Gopisetty, CEO of Infosys Public Services, remains unreachable following the floods in Nepal, with the company focusing on ensuring his safety and maintaining communication with his family. Why are many people reported missing after the floods in Nepal? The floods, triggered by a glacial collapse, have rendered many individuals unaccounted for, including over 900 people reported missing near hydropower sites in the area. How is Infosys assisting in the aftermath of the Nepal floods? Infosys is in contact with Lax Gopisetty's family and is working with relevant agencies to gather information and establish contact, while expressing deep concern over the tragedy.

Also Read | 7 Odisha tourists evacuated after Nepal floods; search on for 5: Official

‘Remain in close communication with the family’: What Infosys said

In the statement, Infosys confirmed that Gopisetty could not be contacted. “We can confirm that our colleague Lax Gopisetty, who was visiting the region in a personal capacity, is currently not reachable,” the Bengaluru-headquartered company said.

It further said that it was in communication with Gopisetty's family, and was working with relevant agencies to gather information and establish contact with him. “We remain in close communication with the family and are providing all necessary support during this difficult time. Our thoughts are with Lax and all those affected by this tragedy,” Infosys said in its statement. The company said it was deeply saddened by the devastating floods in Nepal and the loss of lives.

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{{^usCountry}} Gopisetty, who has over 30 years of experience in helping organizations across public and private sectors, advises Infosys' subsidiary on strategy, technology, operations, and transformation to support agencies' mission, according to the company's website. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gopisetty, who has over 30 years of experience in helping organizations across public and private sectors, advises Infosys' subsidiary on strategy, technology, operations, and transformation to support agencies' mission, according to the company's website. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read | Rain-like effect, water-filled passages: Inside flood-hit Nepal tunnels where several remain trapped for 4 days

Prior to his stint as CEO of its subsidiary, Gopisetty was global vice president with Infosys and head of business applications and digital workspace service. Before joining Infosys, Gopisetty was a Managing Director at Accenture where he led a segment of Health and Public Services business in North America.

287 Indian nationals, 128 persons of Indian origin missing: MEA

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Days after the devastating flash floods from the Bhote Koshi River, at least 287 Indian nationals and 128 persons of Indian origin remain missing, according to a statement by the ministry of external affairs on Saturday evening.

The ministry said four Indian nationals were rescued earlier today from a hydropower project in Nepal's Rasuwa district. They have been identified as Ripu Kumar, Chaneshwar Narzary, Kripa Shankar and Mohammed Minhajuddin, and have been taken to Kathmandu.

88 Indian nationals had been rescued till the time of release of the MEA statement, the ministry said. Meanwhile, forensic expert teams from India were expected to reach Kathmandu on Saturday to assist in the analysis of DNA samples for identification.

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