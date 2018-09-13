INLD not principal opposition party, but principal ally of BJP: Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday hit out at the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) for acting in collusion with the ruling BJP during the recent assembly session.

“INLD is not the principal opposition party in Haryana but a principal ally of the BJP,’’ he said on Wednesday during an interaction with mediapersons.

On assembly speaker Kanwar Pal’s decision to suspend Congress MLA Karan Singh Dalal for a year, Hooda said they were contemplating petitioning the court to challenge the speaker’s “illegal” order.

“It was a black day in the history of state assembly. The behaviour of treasury benches and the leader of the opposition reeked of fascism and dictatorship. Dalal had sought the speaker’s ruling on whether the word which led to his suspension was un-parliamentary,’’ the former chief minister said.

Hooda said speaker Kanwar Pal did not perform his duty by not allowing the Congress MLA an opportunity to explain before ordering his suspension.

Dalal said he would visit every district to expose the nexus between the ruling BJP and the INLD.

“We very well know how INLD MP Dushyant Chautala requested chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar to promote 1994-batch IPS officers so that

Dushyant’s father-in-law Paramjit Singh Ahlawat who retired on August 31, could be promoted.

This clearly shows that they are in collusion,’’ alleged Dalal.

