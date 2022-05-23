INS Jalashwa carries out joint drills of IAF and army in Gulf of Kutch

Indian Navy’s largest troop carrier INS Jalashwa has carried out joint amphibious drills in the Gulf of Kachchh or Kutch off the coast of Gujarat involving troops from the Indian Air Force and Indian Army, reported news agency ANI.

"The deployment of INS Jalashwa exemplifies the navy's cross-coast deployment philosophy of operating warships across the coastline and the Indian Ocean Region to protect India's maritime interests and enhance national security," ANI quoted an Indian Navy as saying.

INS Jalashwa, an amphibious transport dock, along with six Sikorsky SH-3 Sea King helicopters were procured from the United States by India in 2005. It was commissioned on June 22, 2007.

INS Jalashwa is the only Indian Naval ship to be acquired from the United States. It is based in Visakhapatnam under the Eastern Naval Command.

On Sunday, the fourth edition of the Indian Navy-Bangladesh Navy Coordinated Patrol (CORPAT) commenced.

The patrolling drill commenced in the northern Bay of Bengal and would continue between May 22 and 23.

Indian Navy's indigenous warships, INSKora and INSSumedha along with Bangladesh Navy's warships BNS Ali Haider and BNS Abu Ubaidah would touch the waters during patrolling.

Maritime Patrol Aircraft of both navies will also undertake joint patrol along the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) during CORPAT.

