INS Vela, India’s fourth Scorpene-class submarine, delivered to Indian Navy

INS Vela, the country’s fourth Scorpene-class submarine, was delivered to the Indian Navy on Tuesday after more than two years of sea trials. The delivery of the attack submarine, which underwent sea trials since May 2019, is seen as a major shot in the arm for the Indian Navy in terms of strength and capability.

INS Vela is known to have advanced stealth and combat capabilities when it comes to engaging with the enemy.

The diesel-electric submarine was built under Project 75 by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) in Mumbai.

The acceptance document for INS Vela’s delivery was signed by Vice Admiral Narayan Prasad (retired), chairman and managing director of MDL, and Rear Admiral KP Arvindan, chief staff officer (technical) of Western Naval Command. MDL directors and other navy personnel were also present on the occasion.

The first submarine, INS Kalvari, was launched in October 2015 and was commissioned in December 2017 - five years behind schedule. The second one, INS Khanderi, was launched in January 2017 for trials and commissioned in September 2019. The third submarine, INS Karanj, was launched in January 2018 and commissioned on March 10, 2021.

And then INS Vela, the fourth in the series, was launched in May 2019.

The fifth one, INS Vagir, was launched in November 2020 and has commenced harbour trials. It is expected to go for its maiden surface sortie in December 2021. The sixth submarine, INS Vagsheer, is in the advanced stage of outfitting.

“The delivery of four submarines - Kalvari, Khanderi, Karanj and now Vela - reaffirmed India’s membership in the exclusive group of submarine-building nations,” said Ashish Singh, PR manager at MDL.

Scorpene-class submarines can undertake multifarious missions such as anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, intelligence gathering, mine laying, area surveillance, etc.

The submarines are designed to operate in all theatres with means provided to ensure interoperability with other components of a naval task force.

The state-of- the-art technology used in the construction of Scorpene-class submarines has ensured improved stealth features, such as advanced acoustic silencing techniques, low radiated noise levels, hydro-dynamically optimised shape and the ability to launch a crippling attack on the enemy using precision-guided weapons.

Attacks can be carried out using both torpedoes as well as tube-launched anti-ship missiles at the same time, underwater or on surface.