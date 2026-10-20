Hygiene lapses found at Delhi sweet manufacturing units ahead of festive season: Insects in storage, cobwebs

Several lapses were found during inspections of sweet manufacturing units across Delhi by the Food Safety Department, with officials reporting insects in storage areas, a lack of insect-proof mesh on windows and inadequate measures to prevent pest infestation.

The food safety department of Delhi said several sweet samples were collected from the respective units for further inspection. (HT_PRINT)

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Other violations included open dustbins, improperly labelled items in cold storage, cobwebs on chimneys and inadequate pest-control systems, the Delhi government said in a statement.

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The department collected samples of several sweets and other food items from the inspected units for laboratory testing.

“The true joy of festivals lies in ensuring that every family can trust the hygiene and quality of the food it buys for its home,” chief minister Rekha Gupta said.

Signs of pest activity, staff handling food without gloves

The inspection team found signs of pest activity in the storage area of Evergreen Sweet House in Okhla Phase-II. Employees were also found handling food without gloves. Samples of boondi dana and khoya were collected from the establishment.

Inadequate measures to keep pests and insects out were also found at several other units.

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{{^usCountry}} The department found no insect-proof mesh on windows at Grover Sweet Corner and Meethi Foods in Naraina, and Singla Sweets in IP Extension. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The department found no insect-proof mesh on windows at Grover Sweet Corner and Meethi Foods in Naraina, and Singla Sweets in IP Extension. {{/usCountry}}

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Other lapses included inadequate arrangements for employees' belongings. At one unit in Naraina, there was no designated space for staff to keep their belongings, while at another, employees were found storing their clothes in the work area.

Other hygiene-related violations included open dustbins, grease accumulation on exhaust systems and cobwebs on chimneys.

Similar issues were found during inspections at the manufacturing units of Kali Ghata Sweets in the Vidya Vihar (Hastsal) Industrial Area and Bhikaram Chandmal Private Limited in Chandni Chowk.

At Puri Baker and Bansiwala Sweets in the Badli Industrial Area, officials found lapses related to the display of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) licences, training of food handlers and packaging documentation.

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At some units, food items were not properly segregated or labelled with their manufacturing dates.

Delhi government steps up food safety checks ahead of festivals

Ahead of the festive season, Gupta said the government was working to ensure that food manufacturing units comply with prescribed hygiene standards.

“The government is committed to ensuring that citizens have access to safe and hygienic food and that no one’s health is compromised amid festive celebrations. Awareness, accountability and compliance with prescribed standards are essential to protecting public interest and public health,” she said.

Gupta said all establishments engaged in the food business must take full responsibility for complying with rules on hygiene, safe storage, employee training and proper food-handling practices.

The department collected samples of pista barfi and khoya from Chaina Ram Sindhi Halwai in Chandni Chowk, kesar peda from Haldiram Marketing on Mathura Road, almonds from Bikanerwala in Okhla and peda from Heera Sweets in the Patparganj Industrial Area.

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Further action will be taken based on the laboratory test reports, the department said.