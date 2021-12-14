Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India News
india news

Insurers settle claims of Gen Rawat, Brigadier Lidder others at record speed

United India Insurance has so far settled the personal accident insurance claim of Gen Bipin Rawat and seven other defence personnel.
General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and other defence personnel were killed in an IAF's MI-17V5 helicopter crash. (PTI File Photo)
Published on Dec 14, 2021 08:38 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi

Two state-run general insurers have settled insurance claims of chief of defence staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Brigadier LS Lidder, who died in the helicopter crash along with 11 others earlier this month, at record speed.

Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika, Brigadier Lidder and 10 other armed forces personnel were killed in the Mi-17V5 helicopter crash near Coonoor town of Tamil Nadu on December 8, in one of the biggest air accidents in India in decades involving senior military officers.

All defence personnel get the benefit of group personal accident insurance cover with their salary account.

According to news agency PTI, United India Insurance (UII) has so far settled the personal accident insurance claim of Gen Rawat and seven other defence personnel in a record of 30 minutes.

New India Assurance (NIA) paid the claim of Brig Lidder within an hour of the receipt of claim intimation from the bank he had an account with, PTI reported citing people familiar with the matter.

"On December 10, we received primary information from the bank that these account holders have been martyred in the accident. As soon as the information came, we settled the claim amount with the minimum required paper that had come to us from the bank," UII chairperson and managing director Satyajit Tripathy told PTI.

Tripathy said the insurance amount given to Indian Army officials is 30 lakh and that for Indian Air Force officials is 40 lakh.

Tripathy said the eight personnel, including Gen Rawat, were covered under the SBI group personal accident policy for account holders.  

The official also said UII is also processing the personal accident insurance claims for two more defence personnel who had a group personal accident policy with Punjab National Bank.

