Intel: LeT, Jaish trying to create unrest in J&K

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 00:42 IST

Pakistan-backed terror outfits such as Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) have issued specific guidelines to their operatives on how to create unrest in the Kashmir Valley, a month after Indian government revoked Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, according to an intelligence dossier accessed by HT.

The intelligence inputs suggest that the JeM led by Maulana Masood Azhar and Hafiz Saeed led LeT — both backed by the Pakistani military and spy agency Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) — want their men to foment trouble in an organized manner in J&K ahead of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session scheduled to open on September 17.

By escalating violence in Kashmir, Pakistan is trying to paint a picture before the UN and international community that there is trouble in J&K, a ministry of home affairs official said on the condition of anonymity.

The intelligence inputs add that the terror operatives have been asked “not to take part in the protests and stone pelting, rather they should keep a watch from a far off distance and look for an opportunity to attack the (Indian security) forces and snatch their weapons”. “[Terror group] members should not indulge in any activity that can expose them and reveal their secret before the police or people”.

First Published: Sep 10, 2019 00:42 IST