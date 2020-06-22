Intense monsoon spell likely over northeast India: IMD

india

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 18:30 IST

The northeastern states are likely to receive widespread and extremely heavy rain during June 24-26 due to an intense monsoon spell, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

There is an orange category warning for Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura along with some parts of sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Bihar for these three days for very heavy to extremely heavy rains, IMD said on Monday.

An orange warning implies that authorities will have to be prepared for rain-related emergencies.

A trough of low pressure currently runs from north Punjab to northwest Bay of Bengal. Its eastern end is very likely to shift northward from June 24. The convergence of strong moist southerlies and southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal over northeast and east India is likely to make conditions conducive for extremely heavy rains, IMD said.

There is also a cyclonic circulation over north interior Odisha, which is likely to move northwestwards during next three days.

“Under the influence of the above meteorological features, conditions are becoming favourable for further advance of monsoon into some more parts of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand during the next 24 hours and into the entire Western Himalayan Region, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, most parts of Punjab…during the subsequent 48 hours.” IMD’s bulletin said.

Due to the approaching monsoon, there is also likely to be widespread rains over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and the Western Himalayan region from June 23.