 ‘International agencies must probe’: Farooq Abdullah on terror attacks in J&K | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘International agencies must probe’: Farooq Abdullah on terror attacks in J&K

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
May 19, 2024 01:15 PM IST

The Valley witnessed twin terror attacks on Saturday, in Anantnag and Shopian. One local person was killed in Shopian.

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Sunday called for “international probe” into killings by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, a day after twin terror attacks rocked the Valley amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Anantnag: Security personnel deployed after terrorists attacked a tourist camp, in Anantnag district, Saturday, May 18, 2024. A couple from Rajasthan suffered injuries in the incident. (PTI Photo)
Anantnag: Security personnel deployed after terrorists attacked a tourist camp, in Anantnag district, Saturday, May 18, 2024. A couple from Rajasthan suffered injuries in the incident. (PTI Photo)

“Until the terrorism stops, there won't be any talks with our neighbouring nation,” Abdullah said, referring to Pakistan.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Also Read | Rajnath Singh makes PoK promise; Farooq Abdullah says Pak not ‘wearing bangles’

“We need cooperation from them (Pakistan). We must identify the person who is killing the innocent. International pressure must be created and international agencies must probe the matter,” according to the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister.

Terrorism, he stated, continues to exist in the Union territory.

“No matter which party he belonged to, if somebody is targeted, that must be investigated. Whether he was killed by terrorists or the people here, it needs to be probed before we point fingers at others,” the senior leader remarked.

Abdullah was talking about Aijaz Ahmad Sheikh, the ex-sarpanch (village head) who was gunned down by terrorists in Shopian. Sheikh was associated with the BJP, the country's ruling party since 2014. In the Lok Sabha polls, the party is seeking a third consecutive term at the Centre.

Also Read | ‘Our party workers locked up’: Farooq, Omar Abdullah question PM Narendra Modi

Around half an hour before the BJP worker's killing, a tourist couple from Jaipur, Rajasthan, identified as Farha and her spouse Tabrez, sustained injuries after being fired upon by terrorists in Anantnag.

As per the police, the injured are in a stable condition.

In Monday's fifth round of the seven-phase elections, polling will be held for the Baramulla seat. The National Conference contestant on the seat is Farooq Abdullah's son Omar. The latter is both the vice-president of the party, and, like is father, a former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir.

(With ANI inputs)

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election Live , Election 2024 Date, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / ‘International agencies must probe’: Farooq Abdullah on terror attacks in J&K

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On