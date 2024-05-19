‘International agencies must probe’: Farooq Abdullah on terror attacks in J&K

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Sunday called for “international probe” into killings by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, a day after twin terror attacks rocked the Valley amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. Anantnag: Security personnel deployed after terrorists attacked a tourist camp, in Anantnag district, Saturday, May 18, 2024. A couple from Rajasthan suffered injuries in the incident. (PTI Photo)

“Until the terrorism stops, there won't be any talks with our neighbouring nation,” Abdullah said, referring to Pakistan.

“We need cooperation from them (Pakistan). We must identify the person who is killing the innocent. International pressure must be created and international agencies must probe the matter,” according to the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister.

Terrorism, he stated, continues to exist in the Union territory.

“No matter which party he belonged to, if somebody is targeted, that must be investigated. Whether he was killed by terrorists or the people here, it needs to be probed before we point fingers at others,” the senior leader remarked.

Abdullah was talking about Aijaz Ahmad Sheikh, the ex-sarpanch (village head) who was gunned down by terrorists in Shopian. Sheikh was associated with the BJP, the country's ruling party since 2014. In the Lok Sabha polls, the party is seeking a third consecutive term at the Centre.

Around half an hour before the BJP worker's killing, a tourist couple from Jaipur, Rajasthan, identified as Farha and her spouse Tabrez, sustained injuries after being fired upon by terrorists in Anantnag.

As per the police, the injured are in a stable condition.

In Monday's fifth round of the seven-phase elections, polling will be held for the Baramulla seat. The National Conference contestant on the seat is Farooq Abdullah's son Omar. The latter is both the vice-president of the party, and, like is father, a former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir.

(With ANI inputs)