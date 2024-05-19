 Amid Lok Sabha polls, BJP leader killed and tourist couple injured in J&K terror attacks | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Amid Lok Sabha polls, BJP leader killed and tourist couple injured in J&K terror attacks

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
May 19, 2024 06:15 AM IST

While Ajaz Sheikh, an ex-sarpanch from the BJP was shot dead in Shopian, the firing on Rajasthan couple took place in Anantnag.

A former sarpanch from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was killed and a tourist couple injured in terrorist attacks in Shopian and Anantnag respectively on Saturday night, ahead of polling for the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency in Jammu and Kashmir, scheduled for May 20.

Anantnag: Security personnel deployed after terrorists attacked a tourist camp, in Anantnag district, Saturday, May 18, 2024. A couple from Rajasthan suffered injuries in the incident. (PTI Photo)
Anantnag: Security personnel deployed after terrorists attacked a tourist camp, in Anantnag district, Saturday, May 18, 2024. A couple from Rajasthan suffered injuries in the incident. (PTI Photo)

“Terrorists fired upon and injured a woman, Farha, a resident of Jaipur, and her spouse Tabres, in Yannar in Anantnag. They were evacuated to a hospital for treatment. The area has been cordoned off. Further details shall follow,” the Jammu and Kashmir Police wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Also Read: Property to two terrorist handlers attached in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla

In the second attack, within half an hour of the first, ex-sarpanch Aijaz Sheikh was fatally shot in Shopian's Hirpora at around 10:30 pm, officials said.

In a statement, the BJP called Sheikh a “brave soldier” of the party in J&K, and stated that it stands with his family.

The twin attacks also come at a time when campaigning is underway for the Anantnag-Rajouri parliamentary seat, which votes on May 25 in the sixth and second-last phase of the national polls.

Also Read: Plan in place to ensure peaceful elections in border areas, says Jammu and Kashmir chief electoral officer

Former chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Farooq and Omar Abdullah condemned the terrorist attacks. People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mufti is contesting from Anantnag, while National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah is in the fray from Baramulla.

The timing of the attacks is a “cause of concern,” Mufti stated.

“The timing, given that the south election was delayed without any reason, is a cause of concern. Especially keeping in mind normalcy claims touted by the Government of India,” she posted on X.

Of the five Lok Sabha seats in the Union territory, the two in the Jammu region polled in the first two phases (Udhampur, 19 April; Jammu, 26 April), while in the Kashmir Valley, Srinagar voted in the fourth round (May 13) and Baramulla and Anantnag-Rajouri will poll in the fifth and sixth legs, respectively.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election Live , Election 2024 Date, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Amid Lok Sabha polls, BJP leader killed and tourist couple injured in J&K terror attacks

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On