Property to two terrorist handlers attached in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla
Jammu and Kashmir have attached properties owned by alleged terrorist handlers comprising land spanning 1 kanal and 11 marlas in north Kashmir
Police on Monday attached properties of two terrorist handlers, currently based in Pakistan, in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district. In 2024 so far, the police in Baramulla have attached properties of 20 such handlers, officials said.
According to the information, police, after obtaining an attachment order passed by sub-judge Uri, attached properties comprising land spanning 1 kanal and 11 marlas in north Kashmir.
A police spokesperson said the land belonged to two terrorist handlers based in Pakistan namely Mohd Arif Badal, a resident of Nawarunda, and Mohd Bashir, a resident of Gowhallan, Uri.
“The action was taken under sections of 83 CRPC and are linked to a case under sections 2/3 EIMCO Act, a case under sections 354, 323 and another under sections 2/3 EIMCO Act registered at the Uri police station,” the spokesperson said.
“The property was identified belonging to terror handlers during the course of investigation/enquiry conducted by police. The operation reaffirms the commitment of police to combat the terror activities,” he added.
