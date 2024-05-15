 Property to two terrorist handlers attached in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla - Hindustan Times
Property to two terrorist handlers attached in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
May 15, 2024 01:10 PM IST

Jammu and Kashmir have attached properties owned by alleged terrorist handlers comprising land spanning 1 kanal and 11 marlas in north Kashmir

Police on Monday attached properties of two terrorist handlers, currently based in Pakistan, in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district. In 2024 so far, the police in Baramulla have attached properties of 20 such handlers, officials said.

In 2024 so far, Jammu and Kashmir Police have attached properties of 20 such handlers in Baramulla. (HT File)

According to the information, police, after obtaining an attachment order passed by sub-judge Uri, attached properties comprising land spanning 1 kanal and 11 marlas in north Kashmir.

A police spokesperson said the land belonged to two terrorist handlers based in Pakistan namely Mohd Arif Badal, a resident of Nawarunda, and Mohd Bashir, a resident of Gowhallan, Uri.

“The action was taken under sections of 83 CRPC and are linked to a case under sections 2/3 EIMCO Act, a case under sections 354, 323 and another under sections 2/3 EIMCO Act registered at the Uri police station,” the spokesperson said.

“The property was identified belonging to terror handlers during the course of investigation/enquiry conducted by police. The operation reaffirms the commitment of police to combat the terror activities,” he added.

Killing of migrant vendor: SIA raids 11 locations in Kashmir

Srinagar The SIA on Tuesday conducted searches at 11 locations in connection with the killing of a non-local street vendor in Bijbehara last month . The raids were conducted at places in three districts Anantnag, Kulgam and Shopian. “These searches were conducted in connection with ongoing investigation pertaining to the killing of Raja Sah on April 17, 2024,” a police spokesperson said.

Jammu A Pakistan intruder was arrested from a village near the Line of Control (LoC) in Pallanwala area of Jammu district, officials said on Tuesday. He was identified as Zakir Khan of Karachi. “A man was spotted roaming suspiciously in Milan De Khui village. He was detained and taken to a police post,” a police officer said. “He claimed that he mistakenly crossed the border and entered Indian territory.”

