‘Haven of calm’: UN general secretary's message ahead of International Yoga Day

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Tuesday shared a video message ahead of International Yoga Day wherein he highlighted the ancient practice's unifying force and termed it as a source of strength, harmony, and peace. In his speech titled ‘Yoga unites,’ he said that the benefits of this practice are “particularly precious” in a dangerous and divided world.

“Yoga offers a haven of calm. It can reduce anxiety and promote mental wellbeing. It helps us to develop discipline and patience. It connects us to our planet, which so badly needs our protection. And it reveals our common humanity – helping us to understand that despite our differences, we are one,” said Guterres.

“On this International Day of Yoga, let us embrace the spirit of unity, and resolve to build a better, more harmonious world for people, planet, and ourselves,” he concluded.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on his first state visit to the US, will lead the 9th International Yoga Day celebrations at the UN headquarters in New York.

Many high-profile officials including president of the UN General Assembly Csaba Korosi, diplomatic representatives of almost the entire UN membership of over 190 countries, the mayor of New York Eric Adams, other political leaders from New York, and top Indian-American diaspora figures in various domains are expected to join the prime minister on the north lawns of the UN complex on the morning of June 21.

The International Day of Yoga has been celebrated worldwide annually on June 21 since 2015, following its inception in the United Nations General Assembly in 2014.

In his 2014 UN address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested the date of June 21, as it is the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere and shares a special significance in many parts of the world.