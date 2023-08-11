Internet ban in Nuh extended till Aug 13; ‘potential of law & order situation’

The Haryana government has extended the suspension of mobile internet along with SMS and other dongle services in Nuh till August 13 considering the ‘prevailing critical and tense’ conditions in the district. According to a statement by the state’s department of home affairs, there is a clear potential of public law and order situation in the district due to the misuse of internet services.

Rapid Action Force (RAF) deployed earlier(HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“After the assessment of the current prevailing law and order situation as well as recommendation of the deputy commissioner, Nuh, I am of the considered view that there is a clear potential of disruption of public utilities, damage to public assets and amenities and disturbance of public law and order in district Nuh on account of misuse of internet services by way of spread of inflammatory material and false rumours, which are being or could be transmitted or circulated to the public through social media or messaging services, SMS services or other dongle services,” TVSN Prasad, additional secretary, state home department, said in the statement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, the state government extended the internet ban till August 11 owning to the ‘lack of assessment by administration which could not assess this entire episode properly’. Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala had claimed that the organisers of the religious procession, which was attacked in the district by a mob, didn't give proper estimation of the expected turnout to the local administration which eventually may have led to the violence.

Six people, including two home guard officials and a cleric, died as a result of the communal violence after the processions, taken out by the Vishva Hindu Parishad, was attacked.

A total of 393 people have been arrested and 118 taken into preventive detention along with 160 FIRs being lodged in connection with the communal violence.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Gurugram administration has allowed all schools and educational institutes to reopen from today. It has also announced to relax the curfew in the district for 11 hours on Saturday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail