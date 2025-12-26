Internet suspended in Raj’s Chomu amid tensions over mosque railing removal: Watch

The authorities suspended internet services for 24 hours and deployed additional forces in Rajasthan’s Chomu amid tensions after at least four police personnel were injured in Rajasthan’s Chomu on Friday over the installation of an iron railing outside a mosque. Officials said personnel from four police stations have been stationed at the scene of the violence

Officials said personnel from four police stations have been stationed at the scene of the violence and that flag marches were being conducted across the town to maintain law and order.

Director general of police (law and order) Sanjay Agarwal said the situation is completely under control. “Four policemen sustained injuries in stone throwing. Strict action will be taken against those who took the law into their own hands.”

Deputy police superintendent Usha Yadav said two to three police personnel suffered minor injuries. “All senior police officers are present at the spot, and additional police personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order.”

Officials said the dispute was linked to the removal of stones placed along the roadside near the mosque. On Thursday evening, representatives of the Muslim community held talks with the district administration and agreed to remove the stones. After the stones were removed, some members of the community reportedly began installing an iron railing near the mosque to create a boundary, triggering fresh objections and tensions.

During the removal of the railing on Friday morning, a section of the crowd that gathered there allegedly attacked the police force with stones. Police said teams have been formed to identify and arrest those involved in the violence. Police used tear gas shells and mild force to disperse the crowd to bring the situation under control.