Interpol issues red corner notice against 19-year-old Haryana man; here's why

The International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) charged a 19-year-old alleged gangster from Haryana, Yogesh Kadian, for criminal conspiracy and attempted murder. Kardian escaped from India to seek refuge in the United States about two years ago.

Interpol has also issued a red-corner notice against Kardian. (Interpol website)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Interpol has also issued a red-corner notice against Kardian.

In its notice, Interpol stated that the charges against Kardian were “criminal conspiracy, attempt to murder, acts done by several persons in furtherance of a common intention, possession and use of prohibited arms and ammunition”.

A Red Corner Notice is a request to the law enforcement authorities of Interpol's member countries to find and temporarily detain a person until extradition, surrender, or a similar legal process can take place.

He is among those leading the charge to take down gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, NDTV reported.

After the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) crackdown on a series of gangsters in India, several have fled the country using fake passports. As per media reports, it is believed that Kardian fled on a fake passport when he was 17.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kardian is currently a member of the Babinha gang in the US and is considered an expert in cutting-edge weaponry.

Born on July 12, 2004, Kardian is from Beri village in Haryana's Jhajjar district.

As per reports, Kardian has connections to the Bambiha gang as well as Khalistan supporters.

During a recent crackdown on Khalistani terrorists, the NIA raided Kardian's house and other hideouts in India.

A reward of ₹1.5 lakh has been issued for any information on the alleged gangster.

In September this year, Interpol issued a red-corner notice against Karanvir Singh, a member of the banned terrorist group Babbar Khalsa International. According to intelligence sources, Singh is believed to be hiding in Pakistan and was a member of the pro-Khalistan terrorist group Babbar Khalsa International. As per the Interpol portal, 38-year-old Karanvir Singh has roots in Punjab’s Kapurthala district.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Further, according to Interpol, Singh is wanted by India for criminal conspiracy, murder, offences related to the Arms Act, and Explosive Substances Act, raising funds for terrorist acts, conspiracy, and being a member of a terrorist gang or organisation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail