Intersection between India’s democracy and demography

Indian democracy has been based on the principle of universal franchise from independence. The actual manifestation of popular will into government, however, is mediated by two simultaneous processes: the first-past-the-post (FPTP) system and state-wise distribution of seats in Parliament. The FPTP system means that a constituency-level winner need not poll a majority of votes to win an election. Being first among the others is enough. The second means that a given vote in a state can have different values as far as sending an MP in the Lok Sabha is concerned. The FPTP was a conscious choice our Constituent Assembly made. The reason this distribution was kept unchanged for the last five-and-a-half decades was political consideration of accommodating the concerns of the southern states about being politically short-changed. (FILE PHOTO)

The state-wise distribution of seats in Parliament was not meant to be cast in stone when the Constitution was adopted. The reason this distribution was kept unchanged for the last five-and-a-half decades was political consideration of accommodating the concerns of the southern states about being politically short-changed.

This debate is political. What is not political is the question of how the present state-wise distribution of seats fares when it comes to doing justice to the principle of one man, one vote, one value.

Here is what an HT analysis of the data shows.

India’s latest census was in 2011. This makes the state-wise population numbers dated. While we do have population projections at the state-level, they have proved to off the mark in the past. HT has compared the number of electors in 2024 Lok Sabha elections to calculate the number of electors per parliamentary constituency (PC) to compare how representative an MP is from a state of its electors.

Kerala, which had 27.8 million electors and 20 MPs, had 1.39 million electors per MP, the lowest among large states and Union territories. It was followed by Tamil Nadu where this number was 1.6 million per MP. Bihar and Uttar Pradesh had 1.93 million electors per MP. This number was the highest for Delhi at 2.17 million electors per MP. Among large states, Rajasthan has the highest number of electors per MP.

How has this balance changed between 1971 and 2024? This is the operative part of the debate. The current state-wise distribution of Lok Sabha seats was done on the basis of the 1971 census figures. If one were to compare the change in electors per MP between 1977 (this was the first Lok Sabha election held after the first delimitation based on the 1971 census figures) and 2024, some states have seen much larger growth than others.

The number of electors per MP has increased by six times for Delhi (the highest among 15 states and Delhi after merging new states with their parent ones in 1977) and only 2.3 times for Tamil Nadu. To be sure, among big states, the highest growth has been in Gujarat, where the number is now 3.5 times than in 1977. This difference in growth rate has also changed where this number is the highest and lowest. In 1977, Tamil Nadu was at the top of the table and Delhi was at the bottom. Tamil Nadu is now at the second position from the bottom and Delhi is at the top. (See Chart 1)