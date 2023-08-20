Police: 4 forest guards among 10 detained over Rajasthan man’s murder

Alwar/Jaipur: Police are investigating the role of forest guards in the death of a 27-year-old Muslim man, who was allegedly assaulted by a group of people in Kotpulti-Behror district of Rajasthan on Thursday, a senior officer said on Saturday.

At least 10 people, including four forest guards, have been detained in connection with the incident that took place at Narol village on Thursday night, police said, adding that the area comes under Talvrikash forest range of Sariska Tiger Reserve.

The deceased has been identified as Waseem (27), a resident of Musari village under Tapukda police station, who died during treatment at a hospital after sustaining injuries inflicted with a sharp object. His cousin Asif and another man from his village, Azharuddin, who sustained minor injuries in the incident, were discharged from a hospital after treatment, police said.

“Police are investigating the role of forest guards in the matter. It is also being probed how Waseem was hit with a sharp object,” Kotputli-Behror superintendent of police (SP) Ranjeeta Sharma said, while rejecting mob-lynching allegations in the case.

“Prima facie it does not seem as a case of mob lynching. There were no other injury marks on the deceased’s body except the one caused by a sharp object leading to his death,” the SP said.

According to the police, Waseem and his four aides had gone to Rampur village to cut trees and collect wood from outside a house after taking the consent of the house owner. However, someone warned them that a team of forest officials was roaming in the area who might impose a penalty if they were caught with the wood. While his two aides left for their village on a two-wheeler, Waseem, Asif and Azharuddin left in their pick-up van.

“Meanwhile, the forest guards saw them leaving and gave them a chase. After following them for about 20-25 km, the guards called a JCB driver and some local villagers to stop the pick-up van,” additional superintendent of police (ASP) Jagram Meena said.

“Both sides clashed following the interception of the guards and Waseem was hit with a sharp object in his chest while Asif and Azharuddin received minor injuries,” Meena added.

Upon receiving the information, a police team rushed to the spot and took them to a hospital. Waseem was referred to Kotputli Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, the ASP added.

“After the incident, Waseem’s family members filed a complaint at Harsora police station against four forest guards and a few others,” SP Ranjeeta Sharma said.

At least 10 people, including four forest guards who were on a night duty on Thursday, have been detained for questioning after a first information report (FIR) was registered under sections 302 (murder), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 147 (punishment for rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (unlawful assembly), police said.

“A forensic science laboratory (FSL) team has been dispatched from Jaipur to Harsora police station limits, where the incident took place,” Inspector general of police (IGP), Jaipur Range, Umesh Chandra Dutta said. “The jeep of the accused forest guards and the JCB have been seized. Questioning is underway in the case.”

Field director of Sariska Tiger Reserve, RN Meena, also said that the investigation in the Harsora incident has been handed over to assistant conservator of forests Rajendra Sharma.

“He has been asked to investigate the matter immediately. We have not yet received the complete details about the case as all four guards of the forest are in police custody. We cannot question them now,” the field director said. “The incident took place when the staff were patrolling at Taal Vriksha Forest Range in Sariska and some people were reported to have cut trees.”

Waseem’s uncle Abdul Hai, meanwhile, alleged that three-four people were in the JCB and another eight people were in the forest department’s jeep. “They forcibly dragged them (the deceased and his aides) from the vehicle and started assaulting them. They had sticks and sharp weapons,” Hai told reporters. “We should get justice and the accused should be punished.”

The incident also sparked a political row in Rajasthan, which will go to assembly elections later this year, with the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attacking the Ashok Gehlot-led government over “deteriorating” law-and-order situation in the state.

“The law & order situation in Rajasthan has deteriorated. CM Ashok Gehlot’s government has completely failed...I’ve never seen such a crippled government in the state. Those committing crimes are roaming freely in the state,” Union minister and Barmer MP Kailash Choudhary told reporters.

The ruling Congress, however, rejected the allegations, saying top police officers are investigating the matter.

“Jaipur Range IG Umesh Chandra Dutta is personally looking into the matter. The culprits will not be spared under any circumstances,” state’s social justice minister Tikaram Julie said. “After the investigation, the government will provide whatever help required.”

