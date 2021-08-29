Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Investors’ Meet: Dalmia, Adhunik firms pledge to invest crores in Jharkhand

Tata Steel and public sector steel giant SAIL, too, expressed intent to invest several hundred crores in the state over the next few years by expanding mining projects
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Ranchi
UPDATED ON AUG 29, 2021 01:21 AM IST
Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren launches Jharkhand Industry and Investment Promotion Policy 2021, in New Delhi on Saturday, August 28. (PTI)

Dalmia Cement and Adhunik Power on Saturday signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Jharkhand government, pledging investment worth crores of rupees in the state, as the two-day Investors’ Meet in New Delhi culminated.

During the event, organised by the Department of Industries, Government of Jharkhand, Tata Steel and public sector steel giant SAIL, too, expressed intent to invest several hundred crores in the state over the next few years by expanding mining projects.

“The two-day summit witnessed a commitment of nearly 10,000 crore investments in Jharkhand in the coming months, leading to around 20,000 direct and around 150,000 indirect employment,” an official said.

To boost investments in the state and foster industrial development, chief minister Hemant Soren also unveiled the Industrial and Investment Promotion Policy 2021, which was passed by the state cabinet on July 6, 2021.

“The state government wants to move forward with the cooperation of the investors. We are trying to leverage the infinite resources which nature has gifted to Jharkhand and walk the path of development,” said Soren.

In their MoUs with the state government, the Dalmia group pledged an investment worth 758 crore in the cement grinding, solar power generation and municipal waste management sectors, while the Adhunik power pledged investment worth 1,900 crore to develop an industrial park.

Tata Steel representative, too, signed a letter of intent to invest 3,000 crore for expansion of iron and coal mines and downstream value-added steel portfolio over the next three years, and PSU SAIL pledged a three-year investment of 4,000 crore in their Gua mines. 

hemant soren jharkhand
