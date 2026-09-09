iPhone 18 India prices: Pro starts at 1,64,900; Pro Max priced from 1,79,900

Apple unveiled the iPhone 18 and iPhone 18 Pro Max globally on Wednesday. India is among the first wave of markets where the new flagship phones will be available.

iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. (Apple)

In India, the iPhone 18 Pro starts at ₹1,64,900, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at ₹1,79,900. Both models will be available in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB and 2TB storage options. Buyers can choose from burgundy, glacier, silver and black finishes. Apple said pre-orders will begin on September 12, with sales starting on September 18.

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Also read: Apple iPhone 18 launch LIVE updates: iPhone Duo, Apple's first foldable phone, out now; check details here

New iPhone 18 AI upgrades and camera performance

Deep Dive What are the pricing options for the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max in India? The iPhone 18 Pro starts at ₹1,64,900, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at ₹1,79,900 in India. Both models offer storage options of 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB. How does the camera system of the iPhone 18 Pro differ from previous models? The iPhone 18 Pro features a new 48MP Fusion Main camera with a variable aperture, allowing users more control over depth of field and lighting, a significant upgrade from previous models. When will pre-orders and sales for the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max begin in India? Pre-orders for the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max will start on September 12, with official sales beginning on September 18 in India.

The headline upgrade is Apple's new 48MP Fusion Main camera. It features a variable aperture, which is a first for the iPhone lineup. Users can manually adjust aperture settings for better creative control or let the phone automatically optimise depth of field and lighting.

Apple has also introduced Pro Controls inside the Camera app. Users can manually adjust shutter speed, aperture, white balance and exposure while viewing a live histogram. The company said the upgraded computational photography pipeline delivers sharper images.

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{{^usCountry}} The iPhone 18 Pro lineup also debuts Apple Reference Image, a feature that creates an authenticated reference version of a photo using signed sensor data. Apple has said that it will help users verify image authenticity by distinguishing edited images from originals. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The iPhone 18 Pro lineup also debuts Apple Reference Image, a feature that creates an authenticated reference version of a photo using signed sensor data. Apple has said that it will help users verify image authenticity by distinguishing edited images from originals. {{/usCountry}}

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Apple's new A20 Pro processor, which is based on a 2-nanometer technology, powers both phones. Apple claims it offers 50% more memory bandwidth than the A19 Pro, a faster 7-core GPU, and a Dual 16-core Neural Engine designed to handle AI workloads.

The Pro models also feature a redesigned Dynamic Island. It can display up to three Live Activities simultaneously, alongside a new thermal management system with a next-generation vapour chamber for sustained performance during gaming.

Also read: iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max new colors first look: Burgundy joins Black, Silver, and Blue

Battery life and Siri AI value for money

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Apple claimed the iPhone 18 Pro Max delivers the largest battery life improvement ever on an iPhone. The company says eSIM-only models can provide up to 45 hours of video playback, while the iPhone 18 Pro offers up to 36 hours.

Fast charging has also improved, with wired charging reaching 50% in around 15 minutes under supported conditions.

The devices ship with iOS 27, which brings Apple Intelligence and the new Siri AI. Apple said that Siri AI can understand personal context across apps.

While the iPhone 18 Pro offers comparable premium features in a smaller size, the iPhone 18 Pro Max continues to target consumers who desire a larger display and flagship experience.