Ravi Sinha named new Research and Analysis Wing chief

Ravi Sinha, a 1988 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, has been appointed as the next chief of the external intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) for two years.

RAW has over the last four years extensively worked on threats including the rise of pro-Khalistan elements. (Wikipedia)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A Chhattisgarh cadre officer posted as special secretary (RAW), Sinha will replace Samant Goel. In June 2019, Goel was appointed as RAW chief for two years. He was given two extensions of one year and will complete his extended tenure on June 30.

“The Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of Ravi Sinha, IPS, special secretary, Cabinet Secretariat, as Secretary, Research and Analysis Wing vice Samant Goel on completion of his tenure on June 30, 2023, for a tenure of two years from the date of assumption of the charge of the post, or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” the ACC said in an order issued on Monday.

RAW has over the last four years extensively worked on threats including the rise of pro-Khalistan elements abroad, anti-India activities of Pakistan-backed terror groups, use of maritime routes for drug trafficking, and Chinese-backed hackers and fintech networks cheating Indians.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}