Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / IPS officer VSK Kaumudi appointed secretary (security) in cabinet secretariat
india news

IPS officer VSK Kaumudi appointed secretary (security) in cabinet secretariat

VSK Kaumudi was currently serving as a special secretary (internal security, MHA.
VSK Kaumudi 
Published on Jun 13, 2022 07:15 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

VSK Kaumudi, a 1986-batch IPS officer, has been appointed as secretary (security) in the cabinet secretariat, a government notification issued on Monday read. Kaumudi was currently serving as a special secretary (internal security) in the ministry of home affairs (MHA).

The cabinet secretariat is responsible for the administration of the government of India.

Kaumudi, an IPS officer of Andhra Pradesh cadre, had previously served as superintendent of police in the state and then as superintendent of police in the Central Bureau of Investigation, and also as additional director general (ADG) in the railways and in the National Investigation Agency (NIA). 

The officer was also posted as an additional DG in the Bureau of Police Research & Development, which is the think tank for the Indian Police.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
mha
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP