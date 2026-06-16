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IPS was rebuking officers for not saluting him, turns out he was a fraud

Shukla said he was an “IAS officer from Noida” and reprimanded the officers for not wearing their caps and not saluting them, police said.

Updated on: Jun 16, 2026 06:33 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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A 38-year-old man was reportedly arrested in Lucknow for allegedly posing as an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer and threatening members of the force, officials said on Tuesday.

Shukla was booked at Mahanagar Police Station and arrested, the police said.(File/Representational Photo)

The accused, identified as Mithilesh Shukla, was arrested by the Mahanagar police for allegedly impersonating a public servant and obstructing government work, police said, news agency PTI reported.

Police said they received a call on the night of June 13 regarding a row at a tea shop near Gol Market crossing over payment. When a police team reached the spot, Shukla was allegedly seen arguing with the shopkeeper.

When the police officials asked him about his antecedents, he said he was an “IAS officer from Noida” and reprimanded the officers for not wearing their caps and not saluting them, police said, according to PTI.

He allegedly left the place when he was asked to show his identification card. A video of the incident later went viral on social media.

Verma had a carefully detailed plan to complete the impersonation as he hired two bouncers and went around introducing them as National Security Guard (NSG) commandos, HT reported earlier. He reportedly claimed to have been provided with special security cover and projected the image of a high-profile military officer.

 
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