Iran President meets UAE Crown Prince on BRICS sidelines after Delhi declaration stresses dialogue to end West Asia war

The ongoing conflict in West Asia emerged as one of the key focus areas at the BRICS summit in New Delhi, with the hostilities finding mention in the bloc's declaration. This came even as leaders of Iran and United Arab Emirates, BRICS member states which have engaged in hostilities against each other since the start of the conflict, met in New Delhi on the sidelines of the summit.

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian “held a meeting and talks” with United Arab Emirates Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the sidelines of the BRICS summit. (X/ @Iran_in_India)

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In the BRICS joint declaration, which was adopted unanimously in New Delhi, the members states voiced their concern regarding the tensions in the West Asian region, while calling for parties involved in the conflict to exercise “maximum restraint.”

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Deep Dive What does the BRICS declaration say about the ongoing conflict in West Asia? The BRICS declaration expresses deep concern over the escalating tensions in West Asia, urging all parties to exercise maximum restraint and avoid actions that could further provoke the situation. It emphasizes the protection of civilians and calls for increased dialogue and diplomacy to achieve lasting peace. Why did the leaders of Iran and the UAE meet during the BRICS summit? Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian met with UAE Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss mutual interests and the ongoing conflict in West Asia, despite their historical hostilities. This meeting reflects an effort to enhance dialogue and cooperation amidst the tensions. How does the BRICS summit aim to address issues of military spending and international conflict? The BRICS summit aims to tackle issues such as the rise in global military spending and ongoing conflicts by advocating for a multilateral approach that respects diverse national positions, promoting dialogue, and emphasizing the need for collective action to ensure peace and stability.

Meanwhile, Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian “held a meeting and talks” with United Arab Emirates Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the sidelines of the summit on Saturday, the Iranian embassy in India said. The embassy also posted a photograph of the meeting on social media.

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What does the New Delhi declaration say on West Asia war?

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{{^usCountry}} In the declaration adopted on Saturday, the first day of the summit, the member states expressed “deep concern” over the continued escalation of tensions in Middle East/West Asia. The nations “recalled” their respective national positions on the war and called for “exercising maximum restraint, as well as avoiding actions that could further aggravate the situation.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the declaration adopted on Saturday, the first day of the summit, the member states expressed “deep concern” over the continued escalation of tensions in Middle East/West Asia. The nations “recalled” their respective national positions on the war and called for “exercising maximum restraint, as well as avoiding actions that could further aggravate the situation.” {{/usCountry}}

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It further called for the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure in the war “in accordance with the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations in their entirety and interconnectedness, including respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the States.” The statement encouraged increasing efforts, through dialogue and diplomacy, “towards a longterm understanding that will contribute to lasting peace, security and stability in the region.”

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The declaration also expressed “serious concern” on the “deliberate attacks on civilian infrastructure and peaceful nuclear facilities under full safeguards of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)”. The statement said that the above was in violation of international law and relevant resolutions of the IAEA. “Nuclear safeguards, safety, and security must always be upheld, including in armed conflicts, to protect people and the environment from harm,” it said.

The declaration acknowledged the wider trend of a critical increase in global military spending, expressing alarm at the development. It said that the trend was detrimental to the “provision of adequate financing for development to developing countries.”

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“We express concern about ongoing conflicts in many parts of the world and the current state of polarization and fragmentation in the international order,” it said, while advocating for a multilateral approach that respects diverse national viewpoints and positions on crucial global issues.