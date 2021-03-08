Iran rejects allegations linking it to blast outside Israeli embassy

Iran on Monday rejected what it said were allegations about the involvement of Iranian entities in the January 29 low-intensity blast outside the Israeli embassy in New Delhi and said it was ready to cooperate with Indian authorities in the investigation into the incident.

A statement issued by the Iranian embassy said the “suspicious blast” in January had led to “an unfair onslaught and unsubstantiated defamatory accusations against Iran”. The statement also sought to link the incident to what were described as the “enemies of India-Iran relations”.

The statement was issued after Hindustan Times reported on Monday that India’s central counter-terrorism agencies had drawn up a list of suspects connected to the blast using an improvised explosive device (IED), with investigations pointing to the Iranian Quds Force being behind the terror plot though the bomb was planted by an Indian Shia module.

Quds Force is a key part of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Following the blast, Indian security agencies recovered a letter addressed to the Israeli ambassador that swore revenge for Quds Force creator Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mehdhi Al Muhandis, both killed in a US drone attack in Baghdad in January 2020, and Iranian nuclear physicist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was targeted in a car bombing last November.

The statement did not refer to the HT report but rejected any Iranian involvement in the blast. It said the Iranian embassy condemns any act which leads to intimidation and fear, disruption of order and security, and jeopardises the lives and property of innocent people.

“While respecting the honourable government and authorities of India in their endeavour to thoroughly investigate and probe into the above-mentioned incident in order to identify the orchestrators of such actions and to bring them to justice, this embassy strongly repudiates any unsubstantiated allegations or irresponsible comments in this regard and considers them as steps towards realising the sinister intentions of the enemies of Iran-India relations,” the statement said.

Iranian authorities have “always expressed their readiness to cooperate with the Indian friends in order to unravel the wicked intentions of the spoilers of bilateral relations”, it added.

The statement further pointed to the boosting of “long-standing and cordial relations” between Iran and India in all domains, “including in the form of exchange of the two countries’ high ranking political, economic, security and defence delegations” and sought to question who would gain from the blast.

“Is the presumption that this act must have been conducted by third parties who are angry and dissatisfied with the progress in the relations between the governments of Iran and India illogical?” the statement said.

“We expect all the media and commentators not to fall into the traps and thereby unknowingly enforce the scenarios conspired by third parties whose intention and interest is nothing but to deteriorate the growing Iran-India relations,” the statement added.