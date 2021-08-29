Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IRCTC's 'Bharat Darshan' special train to start today: Check details here

The IRCTC in a statement said that the Bharat Darshan package is one of the most affordable, all-inclusive tour packages and all the important tourist places in the country will be covered by the special train.
Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 29, 2021 05:36 AM IST
The special 11 nights/12 days package will cost 11,340 per adult.(HT File/Representative image)

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will operate a 'Bharat Darshan' special tourist train from Sunday, which will cover places like Hyderabad - Ahmedabad - Nishkalank Mahadev Sea Temple - Amritsar - Jaipur - and Statue of Unity. This tour package will end on September 10. The IRCTC hon July 30 shared the information on its Twitter handle. "The World's Tallest Statue, the holiest pilgrimage centre, the most spectacular palace, the 'Splendours of India' are plenty. #Book this 12D/11N train tour package here https://bit.ly/3iM6SPW & discover them all!," it said.

The booking of Bharat Darshan special tourist train is available online on the IRCTC website. Bookings can also be done through IRCTC Tourist Facilitation Centre, Zonal Offices and Regional Offices.

The boarding points for this special train are Madurai, Salem, Dindigul, Erode, Jolarpettai Karur, Katpadi, MGR Chennai Central, Nellore and Vijayawada and the de-boarding points are Vijayawada, Nellore, Perambur, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Karur, Dindigul and Madurai.

Key features of the Bharat Darshan special tourist train

  1. The special 11 nights/12 days package will cost 11,340 per adult.
  2. The train journey will be by sleeper class. Travel insurance and sanitization kits will be provided to the tourists. The local transportation expenses, entrance fee for monuments, boating charges, service of tourist guide will have to be borne by tourists.
  3. Night stay/Fresh up at Dharmashalas/Hall on multi sharing basis.
  4. Morning tea/coffee, breakfast, lunch, dinner and 1 litre drinking water per day.
  5. Central/state government employees can avail leave travel concession for the these tours.
  6. Items of personal nature i.e. laundry, medicines are excluded from the package.

