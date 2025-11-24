'Irreparable loss for Indian art': Rahul Gandhi's tribute to Dharmendra

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday condoled the death of veteran Bollywood icon Dharmendra, calling his passing “extremely heartbreaking” and an “irreparable loss for the Indian art world”. Actor Dharmendra during the wedding reception of Ira Khan, daughter of actor Aamir Khan, and Nupur Shikhare, in Mumbai.(PTI File)

In a post on X, Gandhi wrote: “The news of the demise of the great actor Dharmendra ji is extremely heartbreaking and an irreparable loss for the Indian art world. His unparalleled contribution to cinema over nearly seven decades will always be remembered with respect and love.

" I offer my heartfelt tribute to Dharmendra ji. In this hour of grief, my condolences are with his bereaved family, friends, and fans," he added.

Dharmendra, one of Indian cinema’s most beloved stars, equally admired for his comic timing, romantic charm and action prowess, died in Mumbai on Monday at the age of 89. The actor had been unwell for the past month and was reportedly receiving treatment before he died at home.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute, saying the actor’s death “marks the end of an era in Indian cinema”. President Droupadi Murmu and several political leaders extended condolences as well.

Over a towering six-decade career, Dharmendra appeared in more than 250 films and evolved into one of Bollywood's most versatile performers.

From arthouse dramas to goofy comedies and the high-octane action films of the 1980s that earned him the moniker “He-Man”, he left an indelible mark on every genre.

His portrayal of Veeru in the 1975 classic Sholay remains one of the most iconic performances in Bollywood history, influencing pop culture for generations.

The actor also served as a member of parliament from 2004 to 2009.

Dharmendra is survived by two wives, Prakash Kaur and Hema Malini, and six children, including actors Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. His final film, Sriram Raghavan’s Ikkis, is slated for release next month.

Several industry veterans, including Amitabh Bachchan, attended his funeral at a Juhu crematorium. Filmmaker Karan Johar described him as “a massive megastar, the embodiment of a hero in mainstream cinema”.