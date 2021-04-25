‘Irreparable loss’: PM Modi condoles classical singer Rajan Mishra's death

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the death of classical singer Rajan Mishra in Delhi on Sunday. Mishra, a Padma Bhushan awardee, was admitted to St Stephen Hospital after he developed heart complications along with Covid-19, reports said. “I am saddened by the death of Pandit Rajan Mishra ji, who left his indelible mark in the world of classical singing. Mishraji demise, who was associated with the Banaras Gharana, is an irreparable loss to the art and music world. My condolences to his family and fans in this hour of mourning. Om Shanti!” the Prime Minister’s tweet, roughly translated from Hindi, read.

Part of the Rajan-Sajan Mishra duo, he was a renowned singer of the khayal style of Indian classical music. Born in 1951, Rajan Mishra was born and brought up in Varanasi. He and his brother were trained their father Hanuman Prasad Mishra, their grandfather’s brother Bade Ram Das Ji Mishra, and their uncle, sarangi virtuoso, Gopal Prasad Mishra. The brothers were honoured by the Padma Bhushan award, the Sangeet Natak Akademi award and the Gandharva National award for their contribution to the classical music.

Several others also tweeted about Rajan Mishra’s passing and condoled his death. “Heartbreaking news – Padma Bhushan Shri Rajan Mishra ji left us today. He died of Covid in Delhi . He was a renowned classical singer of the Benaras Gharana & was one half of the brother duo pandit Rajan Sajan mishra. My condolences to the Family. Om Shanti,” composer Salim Merchant said on Twitter.

“Sad to hear about Pt Rajan Mishra’s demise. A great loss to Indian classical music. Will be badly missed by millions of fans all over the world,” historian S lrfan Habib also tweeted.

