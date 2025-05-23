‘Is 1991 India-Pakistan pact treason?’: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey slams Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Jaishankar

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey on Friday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of hypocrisy for questioning External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Operation Sindoor while a Congress-backed government was responsible for a 1991 pact on military transparency between India and Pakistan, reported news agency ANI. Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi was criticised for his comments on EAM Jaishankar by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey(Jitender Gupta/ANI)

In a post on X, Nishikant Dubey stated that the Congress had supported a 1991 pact where India and Pakistan agreed to share information about military movements, but were criticising EAM Jaishankar despite complete transparency on his end.

Dubey wrote, “Rahul Gandhi ji, this is an agreement made during the time of your government. In 1991, your party-supported government made an agreement that India and Pakistan would exchange information about any attack or army movement. Is this agreement treason?”

The BJP MP added, "Congress is hand in glove with the Pakistani vote bank, does it suit you to make objectionable comments on Foreign Minister Dr S. Jaishankar ji?".

The Congress party dismissed Dubey's claims and said, "This person needs to know that in late February 1991, Indian National Congress had withdrawn support from the Chandrashekhar govt. Elections to the 10th Loksabha had already been announced."

Congress cheated the nation, says Dubey

Nishikant Dubey criticised the Congress and stated that their statements against EAM Jaishankar called for FIRs against them for treasonous remarks.

Dubey told ANI, "We consider Pakistan a terrorist nation since 1947, we are fighting with them over the issue of Kashmir for 78 years and our part of Kashmir has been occupied by Pakistan. Even after that, you (Congress) have been giving concessions to Pakistan. Be it the Nehru-Liaquat Pact in 1950, Indus Water Treaty, the Simla Agreement of 1975. We don't talk about how the defence system of a nation functions in the Parliament also."

He added, "Do all these things not amount to treason? Congress cheated the nation just for the sake of vote bank politics...India should start a case of Treason and an FIR should be registered against those who made this agreement and the Congress party."

Rahul Gandhi, had previously, slammed foreign minister Jaishankar for not revealing details of an Indian aircraft that had allegedly been lost during India's Operation Sindoor.

Gandhi had claimed that informing Pakistan at the start of the attack was a mistake and a “crime.” Further in a post on X he said, “EAM Jaishankar’s silence isn’t just telling — it’s damning. So I’ll ask again: How many Indian aircraft did we lose because Pakistan knew? This wasn’t a lapse. It was a crime. And the nation deserves the truth.”