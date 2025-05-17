‘How many aircraft…’: Rahul Gandhi slams S Jaishankar for ‘informing Pakistan’ of Operation Sindoor

Leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Saturday hit out at the Narendra Modi government for "informing" Pakistan about targeting terror infrastructure as part of Operation Sindoor, saying it was a crime and asking who had authorised it. Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has attacked the government for informing Pakistan of Operation Sindoor at the start.(ANI)

Rahul Gandhi slammed external affairs minister S Jaishankar for publicly admitting that the Centre had informed Pakistan of the action. He asked how many aircraft the Indian Air Force lost as a result of such information being shared with Islamabad.

"Informing Pakistan at the start of our attack was a crime. EAM has publicly admitted that the GOI did it. Who authorised it? How many aircraft did our air force lose as a result?" the Rae Bareli MP said in a post on X.

He also shared an undated video of the EAM purportedly saying that India had informed Pakistan of the action against terror infrastructure on its soil.

Did EAM S Jaishankar say that India informed Pakistan of Operation Sindoor?

In the video shared by Rahul Gandhi, EAM S Jaishankar can be heard saying that the government had sent a message to Pakistan saying that the strikes are not on the military and just on the terror infrastructure.

"At the start of the operation, we had sent a message to Pakistan, saying, 'We are striking at terrorist infrastructure and we are not striking at the military. So the military has the option of standing out and not interfering in this process. They chose not to take that good advice," the minister can be heard saying in the clip.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB), however, has debunked claims that Jaishankar had said India informed Pakistan ahead of Operation Sindoor.

The PIB's Fact Check Unit said the minister had not made any such statement and that he was being misquoted.

Operation Sindoor was the Indian offensive against terror camps in Pakistan’s Punjab province and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) following the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam.