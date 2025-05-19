Operation Sindoor: BJP says Rahul Gandhi speaking 'Pakistan's language' after targeting EAM Jaishankar

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday responded after Congress MP Rahul Gandhi called out External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for his "damning silence" on the number of aircraft India lost under Operation Sindoor. Congress leader and LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi stoked a controversy by targeting EAM S Jaishankar on Operation Sindoor.(Hindustan Times)

In response to Rahul Gandhi's statement, the BJP on Monday accused the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition of speaking "the language of Pakistan".

BJP Responds To Gandhi's Accusations

Taking to X, BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya called on Rahul Gandhi to "desist from distorting facts," and reposted a statement issued by Army CGMO Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai on May 11, 2025.

BJP's spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also shared a video of Rahul Gandhi's accusations being aired on Pakistan-based Geo News TV. Taking to X, the party leader also accused Gandhi and Pakistan of speaking to “same language.”

What Did Rahul Gandhi Say?

LoP Rahul Gandhi on Monday launched a fresh attack on EAM Jaishankar and accused him of staying silent. Rahul Gandhi levelled allegations despite PIB fact-checking the claims and debunking them.

Taking to social media platform X, Rahul Gandhi had said - "EAM Jaishankar’s silence isn’t just telling — it’s damning. So I’ll ask again: How many Indian aircraft did we lose because Pakistan knew?"

"This wasn’t a lapse. It was a crime. And the nation deserves the truth," he added.

Earlier on Saturday, Rahul Gandhi accused the EAM of informing Pakistan of the start of India's response in Operation Sindoor.

In response to this allegation, the Ministry of External Affairs accused the Congress MP of misrepresenting facts.

In the brief statement issued by the external publicity wing of the MEA, it said - "The external affairs minister had stated that we had warned Pakistan at the start, which is clearly the early phase after Operation Sindoor's commencement. This is being falsely represented as being before the commencement. This utter misrepresentation of facts is being called out."